Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $73.90 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

