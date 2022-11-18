aelf Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. aelf has a market capitalization of $62.27 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00024904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008267 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,995,106 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

