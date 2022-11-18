AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. 23,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

