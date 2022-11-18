Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 6.0 %
AEMD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,418. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
