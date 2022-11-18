Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AEMD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,418. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

