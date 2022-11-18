Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $80.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

AFL opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

