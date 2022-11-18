AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.27

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.37. AGC shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 15,885 shares.

AGC Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.