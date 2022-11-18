Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Agenus Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.17 on Monday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $966.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
