Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.17 on Monday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $966.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

