Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $144.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.80 and its 200-day moving average is $127.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,681.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 147,766 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

