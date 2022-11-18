AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

