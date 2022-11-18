AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Down 5.8 %

CTLT stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

