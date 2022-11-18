AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $400.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $687.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.59.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

