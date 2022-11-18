AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in América Móvil by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in América Móvil by 48.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

