AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

