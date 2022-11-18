AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 207.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

