AIA Group Ltd Has $485,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $32,631,433. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

