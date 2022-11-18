AIA Group Ltd Has $524,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:QSR opened at $66.51 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

