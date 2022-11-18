AIA Group Ltd Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

