AIA Group Ltd Has $745,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ADM opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

