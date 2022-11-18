AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

DGX opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

