AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.76. The company has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

