Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) One Day Volume Tops $614.70

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $614.70 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

