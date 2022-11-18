Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $1,184.28 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

