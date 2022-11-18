Aion Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Aion has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and $4.55 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00117548 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00232898 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00045611 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

