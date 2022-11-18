AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) CEO Aaron Rollins Buys 150,000 Shares

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Rollins purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $466,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,811,956 shares in the company, valued at $46,065,183.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

