Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $1.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

