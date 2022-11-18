Akre Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,395 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,305 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 4.9% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Adobe worth $607,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2,516.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,871 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe stock traded down $7.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.32. 52,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,142. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.98. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

