Akre Capital Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 0.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 178.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.26. 21,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,063. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

