Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Trimmed by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 3.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.00. 32,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,236. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.74.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

