Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.20. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.00 per share.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $277.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

