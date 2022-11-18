Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 123,228 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $3,712,859.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Clear Secure Stock Performance
YOU stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Trading of Clear Secure
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clear Secure (YOU)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.