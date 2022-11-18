Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 123,228 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $3,712,859.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

About Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

