Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $124.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00077916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00059790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022752 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,327,469,059 coins and its circulating supply is 7,105,247,637 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

