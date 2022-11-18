Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Down 2.4%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Approximately 20,195,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 24,283,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60.

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

