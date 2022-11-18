Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $77.42

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.42, but opened at $80.78. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 393 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.
Allegiant Travel Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,670,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
