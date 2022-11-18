Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $77.42

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.42, but opened at $80.78. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 393 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,670,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.