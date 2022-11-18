Alliance Global Partners Trims iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Target Price to $5.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ISUN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. iSun has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). iSun had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iSun by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iSun by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iSun during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

