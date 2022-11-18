Alliance Global Partners Trims iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Target Price to $5.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
iSun Trading Down 6.4 %
ISUN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. iSun has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.
iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). iSun had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
iSun Company Profile
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
