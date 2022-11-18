Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given New €271.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($257.73) to €245.00 ($252.58) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allianz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale lowered Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allianz from €210.00 ($216.49) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

