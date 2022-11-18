Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.52. Allot Communications has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $13.23.

Institutional Trading of Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications



Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.



