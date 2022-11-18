Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Allstate Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of -94.80, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

