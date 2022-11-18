Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,190. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

