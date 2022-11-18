Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 38,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

