Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 146.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,996. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.96. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

