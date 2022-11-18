Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,794 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 163.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.