Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Frontline as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $93,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.26. 154,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.