Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Frontline as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $93,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.26. 154,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 193.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.