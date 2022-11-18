Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.04. 32,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.