Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.89. 207,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16. The company has a market capitalization of $349.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

