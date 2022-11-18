Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 32,992 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,470,000 after purchasing an additional 661,588 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Trading Down 0.2 %

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE TTC opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

