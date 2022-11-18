Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,844 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of REX American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,314 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $32.62 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $575.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

