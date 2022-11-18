Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.