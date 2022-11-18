Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after buying an additional 1,461,618 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

S opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

