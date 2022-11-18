Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

