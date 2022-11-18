Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Novavax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 1,266.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 481.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $236.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

